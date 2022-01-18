State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 31,735 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,735 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 51.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NYSE FCF opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

