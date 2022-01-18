State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.20% of Andersons worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after buying an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Andersons by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 141,701 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Andersons by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 593,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after buying an additional 121,086 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 213.6% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,087. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ANDE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Andersons stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $40.29.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

