State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 105,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

