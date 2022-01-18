State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 165.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

