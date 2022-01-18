State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,670 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Methode Electronics worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 88,169 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1,366.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 29,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 492.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 76,068 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.21. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

