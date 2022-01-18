Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Down 32.7% in December

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of STCN stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 36,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,520. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Steel Connect has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 266.60% and a negative net margin of 10.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Connect by 30,840.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Connect during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steel Connect by 114.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 72,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Connect by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Connect by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

