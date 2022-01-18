Stefan B. Schulz Sells 2,373 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $70,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PRO traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,841. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PROS by 109,410.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PROS by 30.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 85,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PROS during the second quarter worth $267,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

