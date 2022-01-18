Stephen G. Berman Sells 12,446 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 12,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $112,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of JAKK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 45,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,103. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $86.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. The business had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.