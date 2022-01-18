Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SBT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. 40,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.12 million, a PE ratio of 97.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.