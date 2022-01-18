stETH (Lido) Market Cap Reaches $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00068497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.60 or 0.07464497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,605.11 or 0.99839558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

