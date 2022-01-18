Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.54

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €16.54 ($18.80) and last traded at €16.86 ($19.16), with a volume of 3392 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.17 ($19.51).

STVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.56 ($30.18).

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €21.93.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The company had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €211.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,624,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

