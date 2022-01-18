Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 18th (AEXAY, ANIOY, BASFY, BDRFY, CFRUY, DROOF, DUERF, GRPTF, GVDNY, HCMLY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 18th:

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €44.00 ($50.00) to €35.50 ($40.34).

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €16.30 ($18.52) to €16.50 ($18.75).

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from €62.00 ($70.45) to €64.00 ($72.73). UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00).

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from CHF 152 to CHF 165. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 297.00 to 244.00.

Dürr (OTC:DUERF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($51.14) to €44.00 ($50.00). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €16.20 ($18.41) to €16.00 ($18.18).

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from CHF 4,750 to CHF 4,580. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 53 to CHF 52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($65.91) to €57.00 ($64.77). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €1,300.00 ($1,477.27) to €1,429.00 ($1,623.86). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €435.00 ($494.32) to €450.00 ($511.36).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €760.00 ($863.64) to €820.00 ($931.82).

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $400.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from CHF 135 to CHF 140. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €9.30 ($10.57) to €9.00 ($10.23).

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €810.00 ($920.45) to €785.00 ($892.05). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from 7,600.00 to 7,800.00.

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €93.00 ($105.68) to €94.00 ($106.82). UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20).

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.00 ($12.50).

