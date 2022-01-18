Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 18th (AGI, AGNC, AND, BEP.UN, FM, FVI, NGD, SEAT, URE, WMC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 18th:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a hold rating. They currently have C$10.00 price target on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of AGNC Investment have underperformed the industry in the past year. With low mortgage rates and high prepayment speeds, the company is exposed to high reinvestment risk. In anticipation of the Fed’s asset purchase tapering plans, expected spread widening and higher volatility, the company trimmed its investment portfolio. Focus on risk and liquidity management limits prospects of robust returns. Nonetheless, adherence to an active portfolio management policy, entailing prudent asset-selection efforts and timely portfolio adjustment will support growth. Leveraging on the agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) tailwinds, the company is expected to enjoy attractive risk-adjusted returns in the fixed-income markets. Yet, a high hedging coverage ratio is typically detrimental for book value in a low-interest-rate scenario.”

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND)

was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a hold rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$56.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have C$38.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM). They issued a hold rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$6.00 target price on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$2.25 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT). They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

