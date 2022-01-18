Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 163,326 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 560% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,761 put options.

EMB stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,744,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,166. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.66 and a 1 year high of $114.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 38,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

