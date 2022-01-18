Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,190 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,554% compared to the average volume of 858 put options.

Shares of IHI stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,171. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

