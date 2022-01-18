Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ON Put Options (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 16,805 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 474% compared to the typical volume of 2,930 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ONON stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. 2,771,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.00. ON has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

