Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ON Put Options (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 16,805 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 474% compared to the typical volume of 2,930 put options.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
ONON stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. 2,771,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.00. ON has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $55.87.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
