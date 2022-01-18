Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,149 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,471% compared to the typical daily volume of 455 put options.

NYSEARCA:IPO traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.72. 245,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $77.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.