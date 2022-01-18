StorageVault Canada Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.70 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$7.05 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.78.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$309,747.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,302.17. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 299,500 shares of company stock worth $1,870,715.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

