STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,381 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of STORE Capital worth $16,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 200.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

