Stride (LRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stride alerts:

NYSE:LRN opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. Stride has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stride stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.44% of Stride worth $45,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.