Strike Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $34.47 or 0.00082877 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $106.56 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00069148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.72 or 0.07476859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,588.45 or 0.99993158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00067037 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,091,335 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

