StrongHands (SHND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $363,152.62 and $2.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,532,840,811 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.