Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.95

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.95 and last traded at $57.87, with a volume of 22263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after buying an additional 171,167 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after buying an additional 954,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,364,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,496,000 after buying an additional 309,333 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

