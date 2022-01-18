Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.98

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.69, with a volume of 267850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

SUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Ramsey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sunoco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

