SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 674,840 shares.The stock last traded at $5.35 and had previously closed at $5.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. lowered their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

The firm has a market cap of $559.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 204.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 868,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 537,452 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,484,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 355,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

