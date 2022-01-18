Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

SHO stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

