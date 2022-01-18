Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.
SHO stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
