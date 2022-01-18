Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $37.31 million and approximately $688,559.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.16 or 0.07506755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00078902 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,258,369 coins and its circulating supply is 341,557,555 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

