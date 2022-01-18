Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Update

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEPGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superdry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPGY remained flat at $$3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. Superdry has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.73.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

