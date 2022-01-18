Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Update

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEPGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superdry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPGY remained flat at $$3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. Superdry has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.73.

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

