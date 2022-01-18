Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Upgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.03.

SUUIF opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

