SuperRare (RARE) Market Capitalization Reaches $70.61 Million

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001653 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded down 12% against the dollar. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $70.61 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00053812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.