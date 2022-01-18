SureRemit (RMT) Price Reaches $0.0019

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last week, SureRemit has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $962,436.81 and $471.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00069325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.83 or 0.07455913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,263.49 or 0.99946112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00067215 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007642 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

