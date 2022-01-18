Surgalign Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,730 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 661% compared to the typical daily volume of 490 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRGA. Craig Hallum cut Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.79.

Get Surgalign alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Surgalign during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Surgalign during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

SRGA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,322,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,654. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.