Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Surge Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 111,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,680. Surge Energy has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $5.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.