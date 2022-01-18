SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Director David Allen May Buys 53,782 Shares

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Director David Allen May acquired 53,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $100,572.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,500. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. SurgePays, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

