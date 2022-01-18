suterusu (SUTER) One Day Trading Volume Tops $130,093.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. suterusu has a market capitalization of $16.17 million and approximately $130,093.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00055384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

