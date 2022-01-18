SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $771.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIVB opened at $704.41 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $435.77 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $648.10.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

