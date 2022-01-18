Swap Hits Market Capitalization of $270,493.74 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Swap has a total market cap of $270,493.74 and $1,785.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00059388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.00 or 0.07451886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,299.97 or 0.99941192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00067393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,680,707 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.