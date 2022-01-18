Swapcoinz Tops 24-Hour Volume of $107,645.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the US dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00069698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.39 or 0.07454880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,421.78 or 0.99908537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00067271 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007665 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars.

