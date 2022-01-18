Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.57.

SWDBY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.7125 dividend. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

