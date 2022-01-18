Swerve (SWRV) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $886,429.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,270,818 coins and its circulating supply is 16,077,371 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

