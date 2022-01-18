Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.53%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,000 shares of company stock worth $21,148,000 over the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Switch by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

