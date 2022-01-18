Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.94

Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.94 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.41). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 99.90 ($1.36), with a volume of 912,369 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The firm has a market cap of £272.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3.80.

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £19,807.16 ($27,025.73).

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.