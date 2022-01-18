Symbol Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Symbol has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $13.93 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00069698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.39 or 0.07454880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,421.78 or 0.99908537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00067271 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

