Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,598,343 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.99% of Synaptics worth $705,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $202,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $245.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.53. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.88 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

