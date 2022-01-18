SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $1,288.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022244 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00310556 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002876 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016711 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000122 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,495,414 coins and its circulating supply is 125,804,025 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

