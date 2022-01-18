Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.85

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 947923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,195 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

