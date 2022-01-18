Syscoin (SYS) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $678.58 million and $33.12 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00337816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000875 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 631,776,989 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

