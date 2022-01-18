Syscoin (SYS) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002590 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $678.58 million and approximately $33.12 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00337816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000875 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 631,776,989 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

