T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW stock opened at $174.97 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.20 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.