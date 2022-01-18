Tadpole Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $6,576.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00014143 BTC on popular exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $6,576.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00069347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.31 or 0.07463326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,306.85 or 0.99753060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00067422 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007663 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars.

